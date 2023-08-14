For many people, reading in a garden on a summer day is a perfect way to spend time. On Saturday, August 26, fans of reading and gardens have the opportunity to enjoy that combination.

The Friends of the Champlain Library are presenting their second annual Read in the Garden that day on the beautiful grounds of Garden Path Homemade Soap near Vankleek Hill. Four authors, Jill Crosby, Melanie Willard, Herbert Scherer, and Violet Shields will entertain with readings from their books and have them available for purchase.

Tickets are $20 per person and include light refreshments. Space is limited. Tickets are available at the Champlain Library, Garden Path Homemade Soap, and The Review.

All proceeds go to the Friends of Champlain Library which supports various projects at the library.

For further information, contact Adele Robert at 613-299-5275.