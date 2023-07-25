The Vankleek Hill Women’s Hockey League is returning for the 2023-2024 season and is looking for more players.

President Lee Clement said the league began in 2021-2022 with four teams and played at the Vankleek Hill Community Centre. For the 2022-2023 season, the league had to reduce to three teams and play at the Billy Gebbie Arena in Alexandria due to renovations at the arena in Vankleek Hill. This season, the league is back at its home arena.

“We play Friday evenings at either 9:30 p.m. or 10:30 p.m. and have a large range of talent,” Clement said.

The players range from beginners to women who have played since they were kids and some that have played at the university level.

It’s a fun social league that sometimes enters tournaments as well and finishes the season with a year-end banquet,” Clement said.

Women interested in joining the Vankleek Hill Women’s Hockey League can contact Lee Clement at [email protected] or call 613-872-3029 for more information. The league also has a Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1662812587264265/?ref=share_group_link.