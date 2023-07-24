There is lots of fun in store at the Higginson Tower in Vankleek Hill this summer!

Every Friday is KIDS DAY at the Higginson Tower. Kids are invited to visit the tower and colour or draw the Higginson Tower (colouring pages with a drawing of the tower and coloured pencils will be supplied). Tour guide Marie-Eve Tweed invites kids to bring a snack and their parents to enjoy an outing at the highest point in Vankleek Hill.

KIDS DAYS start July 28 and will continue every Friday until August 25. And now, the tasty part! Kids who create a drawing will receive a coupon for a free scoop of ice cream at The Broken Kettle Bakery & Barkery, courtesy of The Review.

And there’s more! August will be Higginson Tower Puzzle Month! For four weeks, beginning August 2, seven puzzle pieces will be hidden every week around the tower property. Everyone is welcome to visit the tower from Wednesday to Sunday to look for hidden puzzle pieces. If an adult finds a puzzle piece, they will receive a coupon for a scoop of ice cream at The Broken Kettle Bakery & Barkery. Kids who find a puzzle piece get to choose from the tower’s prize bin!

Each week, there will be a theme or hint for the puzzle pieces. The hint for week one is: stone. The hint for week two is: green. The theme for week three is: wood. And the fourth week, there is no hint as it will be a mystery week; the puzzle pieces could be hidden anywhere.

The person to find the last puzzle piece will receive a special prize!

The Higginson Tower will also be participating in the St. John’s Anglican Church event called ‘Art in the Park’ where artisans will have booths set up along the hill leading up to the Anglican Church. Tower volunteers will be selling half-dozens of home-made cookies as a fundraiser.

Visitors will also be able to order tulips at the cookie table. The Higginson Tower Committee is happy to be collaborating with Vankleek Hill Tulip Fields for ‘Tulips for the Tower’ fundraiser. Tulips will be available in six vibrant colours: Ungava Shocking Pink, Acadia (pink and white), Nuit Blanche (white), Chinook (orange-red), Bonfire (red and yellow). These Canadian tulips are bred for the Canadian climate, says Sandra Bebbington, who assisted the Higginson Tower Committee to select colours and varieties to sell.

The cost to order tulips is as follows: 10 bulbs cost $10; 20 bulbs cost $18 and 40 bulbs cost $35.

Stop by Art in the Garden on August 12, 2023 and visit the Higginson Tower table to pre-order your tulips. The deadline to order is August 30, 2023.

The Higginson Tower is located at 5845 Highway 34, Vankleek Hill (beside St. John’s Anglican Church. Summer hours are Wednesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Note: ice cream vouchers are limited daily and are available while supplies last.