An arrangement between the governments of Canada and Ukraine to encourage the importation of goods from Ukraine to Canada remains in effect, but changes have been made involving products from supply-managed agricultural sectors in Canada.

The Ukraine Goods Remission Order went into effect on June 9, 2022, and is designed to make it easier for Ukraine to export its goods to Canada amid the continuing war between Ukraine and Russia. The order was initially instituted for one year but has been extended until June 9, 2024.

According to the federal Department of Finance, the original remission order temporarily remitted customs duties, anti-dumping duties, and countervailing duties applicable to imports of Ukrainian goods to importers, including goods that are produced in Ukraine but are part of supply-managed production systems in Canada. In Canada, dairy, poultry, and egg production is regulated by supply management. Under the extended order, imports of those goods from Ukraine will continue to be tariff-free as long as they are within Canada’s World Trade Organization (WTO) quotas.

However, duty relief for supply-managed goods for over-quota imports from Ukraine to Canada expired on June 9.

Glengarry-Prescott-Russell Member of Parliament Francis Drouin confirmed the changes to the Ukraine Goods Remission Order on June 15.

Most goods entering Canada from Ukraine were already duty free because a free trade agreement between the two countries took effect in 2017.