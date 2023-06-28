This Saturday is Canada Day! Free celebrations are planned in a series of local communities to commemorate the 156th anniversary of Confederation, which occurred on July 1, 1867.

In Champlain Township, the festivities begin at noon at the L’Orignal Beach. The popular waterslide will be set up along with various children’s activities. Food and drinks will be for sale on site. No outside alcoholic beverages are allowed. Canada Day cupcakes will be served at 6 p.m. Live music starts at 7 p.m. and ends just before the fireworks display at 10 p.m. The full schedule is available at https://calendar.champlain.ca/default/Detail/2023-07-01-1200-Canada-Day-2023-at-LOrignal-Municipal-Beach.

Hawkesbury’s Canada Day celebrations coincide with the Hawkesbury Multicultural Festival. Most Canada Day events are centred downtown at Place des Pionniers. Activities begin at 10 a.m. with Zumba and a live broadcast by 92.1 GO FM. Entertainment will include performances by Folklofolie, The Squirrel’s Nuts, Frank Einstein, Keyla Esther, Damien Maze, Les Roadies, and 4Play. At 10 p.m., there will be a fireworks display. Go to https://www.hawkesbury.ca/en/living/hawkesbury-multicultural-festival for further information.

In East Hawkesbury, the always popular tractor ride begins at 10 a.m. on Dandy Road and will follow a 36-kilometre route throughout the township. At 10 p.m., there will be a fireworks display at the Chute-à-Blondeau Community Centre. More details are available at https://www.easthawkesbury.ca/en/news/tractor-ride/.

The Lefaivre Lions Club, Recreation Committee, and the Township of Alfred and Plantagenet present Canada Day celebrations on July 1 at Riverside Park in Lefaivre. The grounds open at 10a.m. with yoga and Zumba, and line dancing. A short ceremony is planned for 4 p.m. The day’s festivities also include a children’s show and live music. The event will wrap up with a fireworks display at 10:15p.m. For more information, go to https://www.alfred-plantagenet.com/en/explore-and-play/canada-day-2023.aspx.