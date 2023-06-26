Traffic was at a near standstill in Hawkesbury on one of the busiest summer Fridays of the year.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), at around 1p.m. on Friday, June 23, officers responded to a four-vehicle collision on the Long Sault Bridge near the provincial boundary. Observations made at the scene indicate the collision occurred in the Québec-bound lanes.

Police report there were an unspecified number of very minor injuries. The police investigation determined who was at fault and charges were laid under the Highway Traffic Act.

During the response to the collision, traffic was backed up into downtown Hawkesbury and was moving extremely slow in the Ontario-bound lanes of the bridge.

Photos by James Morgan