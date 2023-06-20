Concluding the events program part of their special project Together: Embracing our Differences this weekend, Arbor Gallery presents two activities that will allow participants to relive parts of history.

KAIROS Blanket Exercise – Saturday, June 24, 1pm-3pm

With John Henri Commanda, and Elder Archie Martin

The KAIROS Blanket Exercise is an experiential workshop that explores the nation-to-nation relationship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples in Canada. Blankets arranged on the floor represent land and participants are invited to step into the roles of First Nations, Inuit, and later Métis peoples. It aims to help people understand how colonization of this land impacts those who were here long before settlers arrived.

John Henri Commanda is Anishinaabe (Ojibway) of the Eagle Clan, is a member of Dokis First Nation and a Traditional Knowledge Keeper. He has a long experience in public service and in community involvement. Archie Martin is a Mi’kmaq and Métis Elder and Knowledge Keeper who devotes himself to educate and share the truth, contributing to work further towards reconciliation and understanding.

Registrations for this free event can be made at [email protected]

Immersive Culture Day – Sunday, June 25, 10am-4pm

Ma-Kwa-Hingan’s Carole Pagé and spouse Eric join forces with their Elders Archie Martin and wife Pierrette to present an immersive day of Indigenous historical culture. Carole and Eric are also guardians of a ceremonial ground, and Carole is a facilitator for the blanket exercise.

Throughout the entire day, they take us back in time to let us discover the Métis People of the East, their way of life, spirituality, the fauna and flora, and the traditional medicine of the time. A historical re-enactment filled with tales and legends, musical traditions, making of ancestral objects, teepee, furs, and artefacts. At 1pm, Elder Archie Martin will present GLOOSCAP – the Mi’kmaq creation story.

On site, visitors will be able to explore the teepee and discover numerous artefacts and ways of life. They will also be able to admire and purchase artwork and creations from Indigenous vendors at the outdoors market, as well as taking time to visit the gallery’s exhibition and gift shops.

Arbor Gallery is located at 36 Home Avenue, in Vankleek Hill, ON.