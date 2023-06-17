The list has become longer of streets in Lachute where heavy truck traffic is prohibited.

On June 5, city council adopted a regulation expanding the restriction to all of montée Rodgers, boulevard Tessier, chemin Coteau-des-Hêtres, chemin MacDougall, chemin Champetre, chemin Lac Clair and chemin des Cerfs. Heavy truck traffic is also now prohibited on all of rue Abigail, rue Benjamin, rue Chevrier, rue Copeland, rue Francis, and rue Quinn.

A partial prohibition on heavy truck traffic is now in effect on rue Principale between avenue d’Argenteuil and avenue Bethany. Partial prohibitions are also in place on avenue Hamford between rue du Docteur-Rigby and rue Gougeon, and on rue Sydney between rue Isabella and street address 334 rue Sydney. On rue Lafleur, heavy truck traffic is prohibited between rue Carriere and the end of the street. A partial prohibition on heavy truck traffic is also now in effect on chemin de la Seigneurie anywhere north of civic address 1017.

Too expensive

The cost of disposing of tree branches left at the municipal Ecocentre in Lachute is greater than expected, and the city will find an alternative method of managing the materials. On June 5, council rejected the offer costing $37,000 to have the work done. An amount of $25,000 had been set aside in the budget for the job.

Road resurfacing

Contracts totalling $2,291,781.52 were approved by Lachute council on June 5 for resurfacing on rue Gagne and rue Corbeil. Bernard Sauvé Excavation was awarded the resurfacing contract at a cost of $2,263,506.52, and the contract for professional services for materials control on the project was awarded to DSC Environmental for $28,275.

Sewer and water

Sewer rehabilitation work will begin soon on rue des Colibris and rue des Hirondelles in Lachute. Two proposals were submitted for the project on May 30, and on June 5, council approved the offer from Services Infraspec of Laval at a cost of $92,150.

A chamber in a water main located underneath one of Lachute’s busiest intersections will be replaced. On June 5, council awarded the contract for that project to Enterprises Claude Rodrigue at a cost of $503,690.