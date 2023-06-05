Flying saucers were sighted on the fields around Vankleek Hill Vocational Institute (VCI) on Friday, June 2 when the school hosted an Ultimate Frisbee tournament.

Here are the results of the games

L’Escale #1 8 – L’Escale (Rockland) #2 2

VCI 8 – Academie de la Seigneurie (ADLS-Casselman) 1

VCI 1 – L’Escale #1 8

L’Escale #2 8 – ADLS – 2

VCI 4 – L’Escale #2 – 2

L’Escale #1 8 – ADLS – 1

L’Escale #1 was 3-0

VCI was 2-1

L’Escale #2 was 2-1

ADLS 0-3

The final game was between École secondaire catholique L’Escale #1 and VCI.

VCI won 5-4 on a last second catch by Owen Kerr from a mid-field pass from Cody Horner.

The spring tournament is meant to be development tournament where Junior (grades 9 and10) and Senior (mostly grade 11) develop their skills for next year’s fall tournament which is typically a “bring your best team” (mix of Juniors and Seniors) to see who will participate at the Eastern Ontario Secondary School Athletic Association (EOSSAA) level in early spring. VCI won the Fall tournament and came back this spring with a very different team.

“We were missing four key players who helped greatly in the fall,” Coach Dan Tremblay said.

On June 2, VCI started off strong against a less experienced team from ADLS by defeating them 8-1. Then, VCI lost 8-1 vs L’Escale #1. VCI did not play very well defensively and ultimately that cost a lot of points. They needed to win their last match of the round-robin vs L’Escale #2 to play in the finals. VCI won that match 4-2 and got great contributions from everyone. That win setup the rematch of VCI vs L’Escale #1.

“We played extremely well defensively, and we were a lot more patient on offense. We were able to let our handler Cody Horner make long passes by running nice routes. Our girls matched up a lot better with their girls and played almost flawlessly on the defensive side of the disc,” Tremblay said.

VCI had a 4-3 lead but L’Escale managed to score with about two minutes left in the regular time to tie it up at 4-4.

“A costly turnover by L’Escale with 30 seconds left is the contest allowed Horner to pick up the disc quicker than his defender could get in front of him that allowed him to flick a beautiful half-field pass to Owen Kerr in the scoring area for a game winning score,” Tremblay explained.

“Our players demonstrated a great attitude all day long and went in the final game with nothing to lose,” he remarked.

Tremblay added that most of the VCI boys were coming off four soccer games at EOSSAA on the Tuesday and Wednesday of that week.

“Most of them were sore and sunburnt and tired but persevered throughout the day. The result was extremely gratifying for everyone and put a great end to an outstanding season.

VCI Ultimate tournament Junior final game. Photos by James Morgan