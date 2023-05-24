The Vankleek Hill Skating Club recently held its Gala-Banquet Ceremony. Shown here are the club’s Rising Star and Star groups. The club is looking forward to skating back at its home rink at the Vankleek Hill Community Centre starting in September 2023 once renovations to the facility are complete.
