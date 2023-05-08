The Vankleek Hill Town and Country Garden Tour takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 8. The self-guided tour offers visitors a chance to walk through eight beautiful gardens. As the name implies, some of the gardens are within the town of Vankleek Hill and some are at homes in the surrounding countryside.

While garden tours took place a few decades ago in Vankleek Hill, this event is revived this year by two organizations working together. The St. John’s Anglican Church and the Vankleek Hill and District Horticultural Society are co-hosting the event.

The event will take place rain or shine and there will be luncheon offerings in town and other activities, all in keeping with the gardening theme. On tour day, ticket-holders can present their ticket to obtain a map for the self-guided tour.

Tickets cost $25 per person. Limited tickets go on sale around May 19, 2023 in Vankleek Hill at: The Review, 76 Main Street, The Broken Kettle, 54 Main Street, Vankleek Cottage, 105 Main Street, and Jade Garden, 85 Main Street.

To order and pre-pay by phone, call: 613-678-2820 or 613-677-2364 and pick up your tickets tour day at St. John’s Anglican Church Hall.

Event organizers appreciate the support of major sponsors: The Review, Legault Greenhouses and Low’s Realty. Other community-minded sponsors include: Hillcrest Funeral Home, Theoret-Martel Insurance, Wylie Property Maintenance, Scherer Landscaping & Gardening and Vankleek Hill Foodland.

Note that events for this fundraiser are non-refundable.