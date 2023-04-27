McHappy Day is on its way!

The Hawkesbury and District General Hospital (HGH) Foundation is the beneficiary of this year’s McHappy Day proceeds from the McDonald’s franchise in Hawkesbury.

This year, McHappy Day will be held on Wednesday, May 10. Customerswill be able to support the HGH Foundation by donating or buying fun items at the Hawkesbury McDonald’s restaurant, such as socks, sunglasses, tangle puzzles, and even cute teddy bears. A portion of all menu purchases that day will also be donated to the HGH Foundation.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will be on site to collect donations and to offer their EZ Child Identification Program, where they register information, fingerprints, and photos to a USB stick that is given to parents or caregivers for free. The Hawkesbury Fire Department will also be on site with their trucks. They will be collecting donations and offering some fire prevention materials.

This year’s proceeds will support the Children Rehabilitation Program of Eastern Ontario. This program at HGH helps children regain their mobility, strength, and flexibility, or it helps them adapt to their condition following an accident or illness. The program also helps children living with a developmental delay or other condition improve their co-ordination and their communication so they can reach their full potential. The program professionals provide assessment services and therapeutic follow-ups for patients.

The proceeds from McHappy Day will contribute to the purchase of important equipment and tools for all the therapists to use at the program’s clinic. These vary between strengthening games, standardized tests to be able to assess children, and equipment to be able to model interventions in physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy. The funds will also help to have access to applications that provide an additional platform with intervention games in speech therapy and occupational therapy. The hospital also hopes to add more equipment to work on mobility, gross motor skills, and fine motor skills in children.

The HGH Foundation invites everyone to stop by the Hawkesbury McDonald’s on County Road 17 on May 10. The foundation is also very grateful to franchise owner Louis Giguère and staff of the McDonald’s franchise in Hawkesbury for their support.