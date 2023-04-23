A new name will soon be on the sign for St-Isidore Park.

On April 3, The Nation municipal council unanimously adopted a resolution to rename the park in the centre of the village Parc Marcel-Legault Park as a way of recognizing his contributions to the St-Isidore community.

“He is a great man from the village,” said Mayor Francis Briere.

Legault has been involved in many community activities and previously served on The Nation council from 2000 to 2018. Brière said Legault is a highly respected member of the community who has given many years of service to the municipality and village.

“It’s for these things, it is necessary to recognize him,” Briere said.

Ward 2 Councillor Alain Mainville described Legault as progressive and dedicated to community service.

The motion to rename St-Isidore Park after Marcel Legault was moved by Mainville and seconded by Ward 4 Councillor Raymond Lalande.

25 years of The Nation

It has now been 25 years since many small municipalities across Ontario amalgamated into larger municipalities. The Nation Municipality has officially existed since January 1, 1998, when it replaced municipal governments in the townships of Caledonia, Cambridge, South Plantagenet, and the Village of St-Isidore. A new website is being planned to showcase the past 25 years in the municipality. It will include information on the municipal councils, major events such as the 1998 Ice Storm, 2013 fire at the St-Albert Cheese Cooperative, the 2016 Église St-Isidore church fire, and attractions such as Calypso waterpark and new sports complex in Limoges. The website is still under development.

The 200O to 2003 council of The Nation Muncipality. Back row, left to right: Councillors Richard Legault, Guylain Lafleche, and Marcel Legault.

Front row, left to right: Councillors Gary Bradley, Mayor Denis Pommainville, and Clerk Mary J. McCuaig. Photo from council meeting documents.