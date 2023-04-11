Music and socializing will be on the agenda at Heritage Lodge, as the retirement residence in Vankleek Hill hosts an open house this Saturday, April 15.

Local band 50 PROOF will be playing acoustic versions of classic rock, country and folk music during the open house, which runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“We want people to come in and see the rooms available, listen to the music and meet new friends,” said Suzanne Hocquard of Heritage Lodge.

Anyone who comes to the open house is asked to bring along a friend and get know the residents at the lodge, who are always happy to receive visitors.

“We want to do a spring fling, have people drop in and see the rooms available,” Hocquard said. “Don’t be shy, it’s not going to be formal.”

More information on Heritage Lodge and the open house can be obtained by calling Suzanne Hocquard at 613-676-0601.