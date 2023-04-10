Multiple players from the Eastern Prescott Russell Minor Hockey Association (EPRMHA) won several awards for this season’s play in District 3 competition with Hockey Eastern Ontario (HEO).

U11B player Zachary Lecompte was the top scorer in his division, with 47 points on the season, including 36 goals and 11 assists. U11B goaltender Hugo Lalonde finished as the division’s top goalie with a Goals Against Average (GAA) of 1.87, and a record of 15-6-1 with two shutouts.

In U15B Vincent Rozon won the top goaltender award, with a GAA of 1.84, a record of 13-6-3 and four shutouts on the season.

The Fusion’s Kody Larocque was the top U13B point scorer for the regular season, with 51 points on 34 goals and 17 assists. Teammate Gabrielle Saumure was HEO District 3’s top U13B goalie, with a GAA of 1.74, a record of 20-1-1 and six shutouts.

The top scorer for the district in U13C was Frederick Bedard, who recorded 77 points this season. Including 50 goals and 27 assists. The top goalie in U13C was Sebastien Clement, with a stellar GAA of 0.73, combined with a record of 20-2-0 and five shutouts for the year.

