The Québec government is contributing $6,507,177 among four municipalities in the Argenteuil riding for local road improvements.

On March 17, Argenteuil Member of the National Assembly Agnès Grondin, announced the funding to assist the municipalities.

Brownsburg-Chatham is receiving the largest share of the funding with a total of $2,907,892. Out of that total, $1,904,959 is for work on Montée La Branche and rue des Érables. The remaining $1,002,933 is for work on chemin de la Carrière and chemin Dalesville-Sud.

The rest of the funding, which totals $3,599,285 is being contributed to Morin-Heights, St-Colomban, and St-Adolphe-de Howard for road projects in those municipalities. Those three municipalities are part of the Argenteuil riding, and not the Municipalité régionale de comté (MRC) d’Argenteuil.