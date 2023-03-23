On March 28, Hawkesbury residents have the opportunity to learn about what their municipal government is doing.

Next Tuesday, the Town of Hawkesbury is holding a free Open House Day event in the Community Hall at the Robert Hartley Sports Complex so residents can become informed about the upcoming changes to waste collection and an asset management survey.

The asset management public consultation is intended to obtain feedback from residents on how municipal services are provided and the facilities used to provide those services. Only Hawkesbury residents, corporations and organizations will be allowed to respond. The resource person for the asset management consultation is Carlos Gnacadja [email protected].

The open house is an opportunity to discover all municipal services and departments under one roof, such as Environment (water), Finance, Recreation, the Clerk’s office, Construction, Planning, Public Works, Fire Department, and Public Safety. The Human Resources Department will also offer a mini-job fair from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. where details of all available summer student jobs will be shared.

The Hawkesbury Public Library will also participate in the open house.

The Robert Hartley Sports Complex is located at 425 Cartier Boulevard in Hawkesbury.

The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Entry is free.