The home of an Embrun brewery has been sold to another pub in the village.

On March 13, Russell Township council adopted a by-law authorizing the sale of 893 Notre Dame Street in Embrun. The former fire station building is home to Brasserie Etienne Brûlé Brewery. In January 2022, the township listed the building for sale with an asking price of $925,000. According to a statement issued by Russell Township Mayor Pierre Leroux, the sale amount is $750,000.

When the building was listed for sale in 2022, brewery owner Richard Menard doubted he would have the finances to purchase the building and continue to operate his business there. His lease with the township ended in December 2020 but the brewery and restaurant was allowed to remain at the site at below-market rent rates paid to the municipality. According to Leroux’s statement, the township tried numerous times to find mutually agreeable terms with Ménard, but no agreement could be reached.

“Unfortunately, the divide was too great and not achievable; therefore, in the best interest of our residents, council made this decision. We wish the current tenant all the best in their future endeavours,” wrote Leroux.

The township has identified the purchaser of the 893 Notre Dame Street building as 10928801 Canada Inc. According to canadacompanyregistry.com, the company is the Homestead Pub, currently located at 968 Notre Dame Street in Embrun.

“I am relocating,” confirmed Homestead Pub owner Robin Wheatley.

No specific date has been set for the move, but Wheatley is anticipating it will be around the end of summer, 2023. The Homestead Pub opened in August 2018 and has become a popular place in Embrun, and business stayed steady during eight months of take-out only service during the peak of COVID-19 restrictions.

“We have a very strong following with the locals,” Wheatley said.

That strong following has meant the Homestead Pub has run out of room.

“I’ve just outgrown the space,” said Wheatley.

In his statement, Leroux extended best wishes to the new owner of the property and thanks to its current occupant.

“I wish to congratulate the new owner on the next step of their business’s evolution and thank the current tenant for their years of industry service to our community,” Leroux wrote.

The Review contacted Richard Ménard to inquire about the future of Brasserie Etienne Brûlé Brewery and did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Russell Township Mayor Pierre Leroux’s statement about the sale of 893 Notre Dame Street in Embrun; https://www.russell.ca/en/news/sale-of-a-township-building.aspx