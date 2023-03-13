More than 75 people showed up for the vernissage of the dramatic Two Crones exhibition at the Arbor Gallery on Sunday, March 12.

The collaboration of first cousins Susan Jephcott and Marion McGill Hodge, Two Crones is a boldly-coloured show focused on the two women’s concern for the environment.

“We hope that the exhibition will spark thought and discussion around the way we treat Mother Earth,” Jephcott explained.

The collection is rich in imagery and imaginative creatures, from ninja squirrels, dragons, and polar bears, to unicorns and ravens, along with the symbolic representation of Bran, an invincible Celtic warrior. In addition to the artwork, there are cards, miniature paintings and Jephcott’s books on sale. Two Crones runs until April 2, with a finissage and talk taking place noon to 4 p.m. on that date.

The joint will be jumpin’

The latest in the Arbor Gallery’s series of intimate concerts will take place on Thursday March 23, when the Caribbean band, Jab Djab brings its interpretation of reggae, soca and American pop to the gallery, beginning at 7 p.m.

Jab Djab is made up of three core musicians: Andre Sebastien Whiteman, who plays bass and does background vocals; his brother Ross Whiteman, who is the lead singer and plays guitar; and Wayne Stoute, on drums and background vocals. The Whiteman brothers are from Grenada, while Stoute hails from Trinidad and Tobago.

The band’s name, Jab Djab refers to the mischievous devil figures popular at island carnivals. Tickets are $20 for gallery members and $25 for non-members. Ticket reservations are required, as seating (and dancing space) are limited. Go to [email protected] to book your place.

Arbor Gallery – Galerie Arbor is located at 36 Home Avenue, in the heart of Vankleek Hill. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 4pm. More information about programming and events is available on Arbor Gallery’s Facebook page, website or Twitter, by subscribing to the .gallery’s newsletter at www.arborgallery.org or by email at [email protected].

Photo from the vernissage of the dramatic Two Crones exhibition at the Arbor Gallery on Sunday, March 12. Photo: Greg Byers