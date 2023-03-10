The Glengarry Celtic Music Hall of Fame has announced its 2023 inductees. It is a talented group from all aspects of the Celtic culture in the county.

In the living category Lori MacMaster, an award-winning step dancer who has used her ability to teach many step dancers young and old; and Glenda McDonell, a promoter of all Glengarry culture through many community activities such as Friends of the Ruins of St Raphaels Church,

Clan Donald, and is a founding member of the Glengarry Celtic Music Hall of Fame.

In the deceased category Larry Lafave, a promoter of many local Celtic musicians, giving all an opportunity to play in his hotel in Martintown; Alexander Norman (Red Alex) Stewart, known for his piping ability and participation in many community activities; and Duncan (Dougie) MacDonald, a fiddler who played with several local orchestras, but probably best known as part of the Dougie Brothers Orchestra.

In the Bands/Associations/Group category the SD&G Highland Dancing Association was selected for their participation in teaching and promoting highland dancing in the community and throughout the world. The association has been part of the Glengarry highland dancing scene since 1964.

The Induction Dinner will take place Friday, May 26, 2023 at the Bonnie Glen Pavilion. Information about ticket sales will follow.