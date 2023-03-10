There’s a friendly hockey rivalry going on between MRC d’Argenteuil Sûreté du Québec officers and students from École Polyvalente Lavigne in Lachute.

One of the police officers who works with the high school students and a physical education teacher from the school decided to organize a game between students and police officers. It took place at the Arena Kevin Lowe-Pierre-Pagé on March 7.

The Polyvalente Lavigne team was made up of students from grades Secondary 1, 2, and 3.

“The young people were able to compete with the police by showing agility and cohesion, and sometimes with a lot of more cardio,” MRC d’Argenteuil station commander Lieutenant Étienne Cloutier commented with a laugh.

It’s a great opportunity for police officers to create links and develop young people’s sense of trust and belonging to their community,” Cloutier added.

No score was kept for the game, but the Secondary 4 and 5 students at École Polyvalente Lavigne have now challenged the local police officers to another game on March 21.