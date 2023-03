There was outdoor family fun in Argenteuil during the past weekend. An Outdoor Fun Day was held on Saturday, March 4 at Centre Notre-Dame-de la Rouge in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge. On both Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5, it was Carnaval time at the Brownsburg-Chatham municipal campground. Both events offered a range of family-friendly outdoor activities and food. A snowy Saturday and sunny Sunday capped off the end of March Break for schoolchildren across Québec.

