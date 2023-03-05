There was outdoor family fun in Argenteuil during the past weekend. An Outdoor Fun Day was held on Saturday, March 4 at Centre Notre-Dame-de la Rouge in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge. On both Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5, it was Carnaval time at the Brownsburg-Chatham municipal campground. Both events offered a range of family-friendly outdoor activities and food. A snowy Saturday and sunny Sunday capped off the end of March Break for schoolchildren across Québec.

Outdoor Fun Day at Centre Notre-Dame de la Rouge photos by James Morgan

The heavy snowfall that started the weekend made conditions perfect for the tube slide at the Grenville-sur-la-Rouge Outdoor Fun Day. Speeding down the hill. The maple trees are tapped, and the sap was slowly running on Saturday, March 4 at Centre Notre-Dame-de la Rouge in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge. Games on the frozen Ottawa River at Grenville-sur-la-Rouge Outdoor Fun Day. Fun on the ice. The snow was perfect on Saturday, March 4 for making snowmen. Maple taffy, rolled on snow, and served on a stick, was popular at Grenville-sur-la-Rouge Outdoor Fun Day.

Carnaval time at the Brownsburg-Chatham municipal campground. Photos by James Morgan

Saturday, March 4 and Sunday March 5 were Carnaval days at the Brownsburg-Chatham municipal campground. Giant, inflatable bowling was one of the popular activities. There is a child inside that big ball, rolling it toward the big orange pins. Snow on the ground but warm sun in the sky on Sunday, March 5 at the Carnval held at the Brownsburg-Chatham campground. There were some entertaining characters walking around at the Brownsburg-Chatham Carnaval. A penguin at the Brownsburg-Chatham Carnaval. The ice was getting soft in the warm sun, but people were still enjoying the rink at the Brownsburg-Chatham municipal campground during the Carnaval on Sunday, March 5.