As part of its Safe Community Project Assist, Enbridge Gas Inc. (Enbridge Gas) is helping Champlain Fire & Emergency Services purchase firefighting training materials. The initiative is a program with the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council (FMPFSC) that supplements existing training for Ontario volunteer and composite fire departments in the communities where Enbridge Gas operates.

Rick Gazda, Operations Supervisor, Eastern Region, Enbridge Gas attended Champlain Township’s regular council meeting to present a $5,000 cheque to the municipality.

This year’s $250,000 donation from Enbridge Gas will be shared by 50 Ontario fire departments, including the Champlain Fire & Emergency Services. Funds are used to purchase educational materials to assist in training firefighters in life-saving techniques.

Since the launch of Safe Community Project Assist in 2012, 294 grants have been provided to Ontario fire departments for additional firefighter training.

Enbridge pointed out in a press release that Champlain Fire & Emergency Services operates six emergency vehicles out of two fire stations (Vankleek Hill and L’Orignal), with a staff of fifty volunteer firefighters. Personnel respond to more than 200 incidents per year.