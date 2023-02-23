The Sûreté du Québec has made two arrests related to a snowmobile theft in Brownsburg-Chatham.

At around 6 a.m. on Thursday, February 22, police officers from the MRC d’Argenteuil station were called to a property on rue Saint-Pierre, in Brownsburg-Chatham about a stolen snowmobile. The property owner had received a notification from on-site surveillance cameras and saw the theft in progress. The property owner was aware of the nearby trails and was able to locate and stop the suspect, who fled on foot into a wooded area. While the police were searching the area, the suspect came out of the woods and was immediately arrested.

The 28-year-old man from Saint-Lin-Laurentides was arrested and then released on a promise to appear. Following release, the suspect returned to the scene to retrieve his vehicle where a person was waiting for him. At this time, an altercation arose between the suspect and the complainant where the suspect allegedly pointed a pellet gun at the complainant. The latter was arrested a second time as well as the person in the vehicle.

The suspect was to appear in court in Saint-Jérôme on Thursday afternoon. He could face charges of stealing a snowmobile and pointing a fake firearm.

A 23-year-old woman from Montréal was arrested and later released on a promise to appear. She is due back in court at a later date.