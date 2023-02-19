Members of the Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Historical Society hosted their counterparts from Glengarry Pioneer Museum (Dunvegan) for an exchange of ideas on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

The meeting was held in the Research and Archives Room of the Cornwall Community Museum and included a tour of the collection. Wes Libbey, President of the Historical Society, (taking the photo) noted that the success of the meeting is resulting in future visits between the societies to continue the sharing and conversation.

Both groups will be participating in the Heritage Fair (Cornwall Square) on Saturday , February 25.