As part of its ongoing rebranding effort, Champlain Township is looking for residents to rank their preference for a new municipal logo.

There are five options to choose from and residents are invited to share their opinions in a short online survey. The survey takes approximately two minutes to complete and is anonymous.

The survey is open until March 7 at 11:59 p.m. and can be accessed at https://www.champlain.ca/en/news/champlain-logo-ranking-survey.aspx.

Five possible new logos for Champlain Township