Winter fun seekers in Grenville will have to wait an extra day. Cold weather is still in the forecast for Saturday, February 4, and the Carnaval de Grenville has been rescheduled to Sunday, February 5 when temperatures are expected to rise to one degree above freezing. The village’s winter carnival takes place at the Centre Jeunesse Luc-Grondin and Parc Normand-Woodbury on rue Tri-Jean. There will be a hockey tournament and disco skating on the outdoor rink. Enjoy a horse-drawn sleigh ride through the village or zoom down the snow slide on a toboggan. Winners of the Grenville Snowman Contest will also be announced. On Sunday evening, the sky will light up with fireworks.

Carnaval de Grenville is presented by Loisirs Grenville, the village recreation department.