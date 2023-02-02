Rehabilitation work will start soon on a major bridge in The Nation and that means a significant detour.

Beginning on February 21, the Albert Bélanger Bridge on County Road 8 will be closed for extensive repairs. The bridge, which crosses the South Nation River, is under the jurisdiction of the United Counties of Prescott and Russell. For the duration of the repairs, County Road 8 will be closed between County Road 16 in Lemieux and Route 100 East.

The detour route will follow County Road 16, County Road 9, County Road 2, and County Road 8 for traffic travelling north and in reverse order for traffic traveling from Bourget.

County Road 8 – which travels through the Larose Forest – and the Albert Bélanger Bridge usually serve as a major link between Bourget and Highway 417.