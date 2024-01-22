A new event promises to connect volunteers to organizations in their community. The first-ever Prescott-Russell Volunteer Fair takes place on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at the Vankleek Hill Community Centre (upstairs).

Admission to the event, which fruns from 11 am to 4 pm, will be free.

Not-for-profit groups can book a space at the event, which is being organized by The Review. If you or your group is interested, you can email Andrea Belcham: [email protected].

There are two key reasons for organizing the event, says Review publisher Louise Sproule, adding that new Review staffer Andrea Belcham is coordinating the event for The Review.

“New residents often connect with The Review, not just to subscribe, but to find out how they can get involved in their community, whether it is here in our hometown, or beyond. But we also know that our volunteer groups need new members and are looking to grow. So we thought this would be the perfect event to bring everyone together,” Sproule said.

Today’s volunteer can be someone with a few hours per week, or someone who wants to get deeply involved with a cause that is dear to their heart, be it art, sports, culture, or the local fair, says Belcham. The Volunteer Fair will be a chance for people to learn about local organizations and meet the community volunteers who make things tick, she says.

The Vankleek Hill Community Centre is located at 36 Mill Street, in Vankleek Hill and the upstairs hall is accessible by elevator.