The Vankleek Hill Vintage Snowmobile Rally & Breakfast will take place on Sunday, February 11, 2024 at the Vankleek Hill fairgrounds.

You can enjoy breakfast at the fairgrounds between 9 and 11 a.m. For those coming with a snowmobile, it is important to note that the rally departure time is 11 a.m.

Organized by the Vankleek Hill Agricultural Society, the cost per person (with snowmobile) is $25 and that includes a full breakfast. If you are attending for breakfast only, the cost is $15 per person for adults and for children under the age of 10, the cost is $5 each.

For information call 613-577-3087.