The EPR Fusion team from Prescott-Russell won the annual Lachute Midget hockey tournament on Sunday, January 14 with a 5-0 score in the M18 B final against Victoriaville.
About The Author
James Morgan
James Morgan has worked for several print and broadcast media outlets. James loves telling the stories that matter about life in eastern Ontario and western Québec.
TOP STORIES
- Assistance from agencies, challenges for victim following L’Orignal fireOn January 8, 12 people lost their homes in an apartment building fire in L’Orignal. Agencies began following their processes of assisting victims, and one of those victims has shared her experiences. The fire… Read more: Assistance from agencies, challenges for victim following L’Orignal fire
- A snowy Saturday across the regionAfter a December and holiday season with almost no snow and warmer than usual temperatures, winter played catch up during the past week with three significant snowstorms passing through the region. Environment Canada issued a… Read more: A snowy Saturday across the region