2024 Valentine’s Day Contest ~ Another fun contest for the Review community!

Celebrate your love — with our annual photo contest! This year, we’re inviting you to share then and now photographs with The Review for inclusion in our February 14, 2024 edition called, ‘A Wedding Story.’

Share your photos with us and YOU AND YOUR PARTNER COULD WIN: An overnight stay at a special location (to be confirmed soon) AND a gift basket for a romantic evening!

To enter the contest, simply submit your photos along with your names, a short description for each and the years the photos were taken. Tell us how many years you have been together, and you’ll be entered into the contest.

The deadline for submissions is February 7, 2024, and the draw will take place on February 13, 2024.

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to share your photos and have a chance to win a special prize.

We can’t wait to see all the amazing photos that will be submitted! The winning photos will be published in the February 14, 2024 edition, inside ‘A Wedding Story’, a special feature in The Review.

Note that participation is free! Thank you for considering a donation to help us with the cost of printing. We appreciate your support and look forward to seeing your beautiful photos! Good luck!

How to Participate:

Online Submission: Conveniently submit your then and now photos* through our user-friendly online form on our website. Simply click here and follow the instructions to upload your photos, description, name and years photos were taken and your contact information. Automatic Entry into a Gift Draw: Every participant who submits through our online form is automatically entered into a random draw, providing you with a chance to win a romantic overnight stay at Groovy Yurts, plus a gift basket for a romantic evening!

How to Win:

Don’t miss this opportunity to share your photos with the community and have a chance to win! The Review is excited to make the submission process more accessible through our online form, providing a seamless experience for all participants.

The winners will be randomly chosen on February 13, 2024, and their photos, along with the announcement of their win, will be published in The Review on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

Important Dates:

Online Submission Deadline: Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at 4 PM

Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at 4 PM Random Draw: February 13, 2024

Publication Date: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, in ‘A Wedding Story’, in The Review

Participation Details:

Eligibility: Endless love!

Endless love! Cost: Participation is free, but a donation to help cover the cost of printing is appreciated.

* The Review reserves the right to use submitted photos for promotional purposes. By participating in the Valentine’s Day Contest, entrants agree to these terms.

Subscribe to have a copy of the paper delivered to you so you can enjoy all the photos in our February 14, 2024 issue!