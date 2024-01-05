A former motel on Highway 17 in L’Orignal caught fire during the afternoon of Friday, January 5. In recent years, the building was used for residential accommodation. Firefighters from L’Orignal, Vankleek Hill, and Hawkesbury responded to the scene. As of Friday afternoon, there was no official information available about how many people lived in the building or if there were any injuries to residents or firefighters. Highway 17 was closed for the afternoon between Longueuil Street/Cassburn Road and John Street.

Champlain Township advises that there could be discolouration of the municipal water supply in L’Orignal due to the heavy use of fire hydrants required to put out the fire. The township emphasizes the water is still safe to drink and the discolouration is temporary and will disappear by letting the tap run for 15 minutes.

The Review will provide more official details about the fire once they are available.

