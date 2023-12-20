Let’s talk about dry skin. On a cellular level, our skin has layers of cells. The inner layers are made up of cells that are alive and functioning. The more outer the layer is the drier the cell gets, and therefore many factors at play that will affect the skin. Most of those factors are environmental, or biological.

Depending on those factors the dry skin becomes dry so quickly, it will create what looks like a crack in your skin. Your heels often see this treatment, especially if you walk around barefoot. Other times the skin will scale, flake, become itchy, red, irritated. But the thing is, dry skin is not only water loss- it can also be oil loss.

Our sebaceous glands secrete an oil-like substance called sebum, that prevents your skin from drying out. Sometimes there’s an issue, you add creams and moisturizers to your dry skin, but the skin is neither getting better or worse. More often than not, this is one of two things happening. You have an excess of sebum that is not properly washed off the skin before introducing a water-based moisturizer. Or, it’s a disruption with your sebaceous glands not secreting enough to create and maintain that oil barrier.

Yes, you’re adding moisture to your skin, but what is holding it there? Remember oil and water do not mix, so if you have a water-based moisturizer on your skin, what oil is holding it there as your skin soaks it up? For a temporary solution, if you’re not secreting enough oil after moisturizing you can use petroleum jelly. Other alternatives include an oil-based moisturizer or even beef tallow. Narrowing down your skin type, and feeding it with the right moisture is important.

Don’t fret, the skin is the largest organ of the body so different areas of your body can have different skin types. So shower, bathe, start your skin off like a fresh pallet. Then make sure you moisturize according to your skin’s needs. Unsure of your skin type or what to use? Moreover, if you’re having a psoriasis or eczema flare up, or even seasonal dry skin- go see your doctor, dermatologist or skin care specialist, for recommendations, referrals and more.

This sponsored article was submitted by Kat Percy, of Boreal Esthetics, in Vankleek Hill, Ontario.