The inflation rate has decreased to just a bit more than three per cent, but the cost of food and other necessities has still increased and continues to be a challenge for many people. That challenge is showing an impact on the usage of local food banks.

Vankleek Hill

At the Vankleek Hill Food Bank, there has been an approximate increase in use of 33 per cent since January 2023, according to Director of Daily Food Bank Operations Mike McGurk.

“Just this past month of November we gave out over 50 monthly baskets! This is the first time ever seeing these numbers,” he said.

The food bank in Vankleek Hill begins preparing for its annual Christmas basket distribution in September. McGurk said a record 98 baskets were distributed in 2022, and the 2023 number is likely to be equal to it, or more.

“We are seeing more and more people having a hard time putting food on the table,” commented McGurk.

The Vankleek Hill Food Bank has sustained support from many businesses, organization, and individuals in the community. McGurk said they all regularly ask how they can best help the food bank.

The Vankleek Hill Thrift Store is affiliated with the food bank and all proceeds from sales go directly to the food bank. There is also a strong partnership between the food bank and the Foodland store in Vankleek Hill.

Hawkesbury

Demand for assistance at the Hawkesbury Central Food Bank is also increasing. In 2021, it provided Christmas baskets to 352 homes at a cost of $28,850. The number of baskets increased to 410 homes at a cost of $37,379 in 2022. Volunteer Finance Coordinator Robert Lefebvre anticipates the food bank could provide up to 550 baskets this Christmas at a cost of $56,482. He noted that some homes receive more than one basket.

Lefebvre said higher food prices due to inflation are making it more difficult for people to purchase groceries while they are also facing higher housing expenses.

“A lot of seniors are coming in to extend their budgets,” he said.

The Hawkesbury Central Food Bank has seen an increase of more than 100 homes, on average using the facility since 2020. That year, an average of 234 homes used the food bank. In 2022 the average was 315 homes, and as of November 2023, it was 340 homes. Multiple people often live in a single home, and as a result, the average number of people the food bank is feeding per month has increased. In 2020, the monthly average was 452 people, in 2021 it was 509 people, and by 2022 it was 646 people. As of November 2023, the monthly average was 720 people being served by the Hawkesbury Central Food Bank.

Lefebvre said that one of the reasons food bank use in Hawkesbury is so high because 75 per cent of the public housing owned by the United Counties of Prescott and Russell is located in the town, along with public services. He added that many of the people using the food bank have recently arrived from other countries and cannot afford to buy food because they have not yet been given the certification and proper identification to work in Canada.

The Hawkesbury Central Food Bank relies on donations from individuals and organizations year-round, both in the form of actual food, and in cash so food, particularly for produce, meat, and dairy products. Lefebvre said he regularly applies for grants to assist the food bank and when sourcing food from Feed Ontario, the umbrella organization of food banks across the province, he tries to get perishable items that are healthy and most important for clients. The food bank also has partnerships with local grocery stores.

Alexandria

The St. Vincent de Paul Society, a Catholic charitable organization, operates the food bank in Alexandria. Vice President Suzanne Gareau said usage increased 20 per cent from September to November of 2023.

“Every week in November, I had someone new who was registering at the food bank,” Gareau said.

She explained that many of these new clients are working people whose incomes are insufficient to cover the cost of food.

Gareau said she tries to source meat, dairy, and produce for clients locally. She emphasized there is a great spirit of giving in the Glengarry community through organizations, businesses, and schools. St. Vincent de Paul also operates a thrift store in Alexandria which helps fund the food bank.

Christmas basket demand is also higher in Alexandria this year. Gareau said 210 baskets were distributed in 2022. As of November 29, 214 had already been requested for Christmas 2023.

L’Orignal

Usage is more consistent at the L’Orignal Food Bank. Coordinator Joanne Poirier said about 50 households are using the food bank monthly and they expect to prepare 50 Christmas baskets for clients this year, which is the same number as last year. The L’Orignal Food Bank also operates a thrift store.

“That helps a lot, it helps pay the rent and to buy the food,” Poirier said.

Alfred

At the Alfred Food Bank, the number of clients has increased slightly during 2023. Co-President and Treasurer Raymond Bouchard said. At the beginning of the year, the food bank had 29 clients per month and as of November, it had 35. There has been a total of 314 visits to the Alfred Food Bank 2023 which provided food for 455 people.

Bouchard said the increase in clients has been due to new residents moving to Alfred and the surrounding area from Cornwall and Ottawa seeking lower rent but are still having difficulties paying. He said the Alfred Frood Bank is well-supplied and financed through the dedication of community organizations and businesses.

“We have a base, so it’s good,” Bouchard said.

The Review also contacted food banks in Grenville and Lachute to inquire about their levels of demand, but no response was received by the time of publication.

