The U11AA Cobras travelled to Toronto from November 24th to 26th to compete in the GTHL’s Platinum Cup. The GTHL or Greater Toronto Hockey League is probably the best known minor hockey league in the world and their tournaments attract the best teams. The Cobras were not intimidated and came out for the gates strong with a 3-1 win against a familiar foe, the Belleville Bulls. This was the 3rd meeting against the Bulls this year including a 6-1 tournament final win for the Cobras in a September tournament. The U11AA Cobras then went onto wins against the North York Knights and Aurora Tigers by scores of 4-1 and 10-3. This would allow the Cobras to finish 1st in their Pool and play the 4th seed from the other pool. This opponent would be the Brantford 99’ers, the Cobras dispatched the 99’ers by a score of 7-3 and would then get to face the pesky Bulls in the semi’s. The Cobras came out firing on all cylinders and won by a score of 5 to 1. The stage was now set to play against the 3rd ranked AA team in Ontario, the Whitby Wildcats. The Cobras got the league in the second on a goal by Hawkesbury resident Loik Greffe. The Wildcats clawed back quickly and then the game was deadlocked again until Clarence-Rockland resident Lucas Chaaya put home a nice five-hole shot to regain the lead. But once again the Wildcats would refuse to give-up and tied it 2-2. With a few minutes left in the contest and overtime looming, Griffin Roy-Power skated down the wing and launched a wrist shot over the Whitby goalie’s shoulder to break the tie. The Cobras with Coach Dore’s instruction played great defense until the final buzzer and then rushed their goalie to celebrate a well earned Platinum Cup by going 6-0 in Toronto.

Related