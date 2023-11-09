The Champlain library would like to remind everyone that it’s not too late to get involved in our “Book on Every Bed” campaign, an initiative that aims to brighten up the holiday season for children and seniors in our community.

This wonderful initiative matches members of our community with children whose families are recipients of Christmas baskets from the local food banks. By signing up, you have the chance to make a child’s Christmas morning even more magical by placing a special book on their bed.

We want to emphasize that anyone can participate – you don’t need to be a library member! Simply give us a call, and we will pair you with a child eagerly awaiting a surprise on Christmas morning. A small act of kindness can have a profound impact on a child’s life.

Additionally, the campaign encourages donations of activity books, including coloring books, word search books, and crossword books, which will be lovingly gifted to the residents of our local senior residences.

The deadline to bring in your gift books is December 1, so let’s come together and spread some holiday cheer!

Your support, whether through participation or donation, is immensely appreciated. Call the Champlain Library at 613-678-2216 or visit in person at 94 Main Street East, Vankleek Hill.