Pleasant Corners Public School (PCPS) grade five and six teacher Jennifer Anderson is one of the recipients of the Upper Canada District School Board’s (UCDSB) Trustee Innovation Awards for 2023.

Anderson was presented with the award on Friday, October 15 by UCDSB officials in front of her class.

The Trustee Innovation Awards recognize individuals who use creative and innovative practices in their schools or workplaces and inspire others to think about how they can adapt new practices and grow. Any UCDSB employee is eligible to be nominated.

According to a statement issued by the UCDSB, Anderson is a teacher who has a significant impact on her students’ lives. Her ability to reach every student through creative, innovative, and personalized learning inspires them to pursue their dreams and interests, exemplifies her dedication to their success. One notable project involved teaching her Grade five and six students about entrepreneurship through real-world learning. They established a “pop-up” hot chocolate business, applying real-world math skills, business planning and marketing techniques. The endeavour raised $3,000 for Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO). Anderson’s commitment to teaching entrepreneurship has resulted in the development of 10 enterprises at the school supporting local businesses and a bursary at Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute (VCI). This bursary aids students pursuing business and entrepreneurship in their post-secondary education, creating opportunities for future generations of entrepreneurs.

The UCDSB statement explains how Anderson’s dedication to teaching entrepreneurship and empowering her students to become successful young entrepreneurs through fun and educational ways has not only provided them with valuable skills and experience but has also made a meaningful contribution to the community.