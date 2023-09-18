United Counties of Prescott and Russell (UCPR) council met on August 24, and it was a full session with several issues addressed and decisions made.

Seven of the eight mayors were present for the meeting. The Nation Mayor Francis Brière was absent. Council approved a motion made by Casselman Mayor Geneviève Lajoie and seconded by Clarence-Rockland Mayor Mario Zanth to include discussion of financial support for the Conseil des Arts Prescott-Russell Arts Council (CAPRAC) in the 2024 UCPR budget. The motion followed a presentation made by CAPRAC Lead Coordinator Margot Malboeuf Margo Malboeuf requesting funding from the UCPR. Lajoie indicated her preference for the option presented by CAPRAC which would see the arts organization receive $169,000 per year from the UCPR plus a three per cent adjustment each year for inflation for three years.

Ambulance response times

Council approved the same UCPR paramedic response times for 2024 as those which had been set for 2023. The Ontario Ministry of Health sets the target response time for a sudden cardiac arrest at six minutes, and at eight minutes for a Canadian Triage and Acuity Scale (CTAS) level one situation. The UCPR has set target response times for CTAS levels 2, 3, 4, and 5 at 16 minutes. The recent Situational Review of paramedic services in the UCPR, Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry, Leeds and Grenville, Lanark, and Renfrew counties identified many factors influence paramedic services’ ability to meet their annual response times.

UCPR Director of Emergency Services Marc-André Périard said a new dispatching system, and increased funding for community paramedics will help strengthen services, but emphasized the UCPR is meeting its response times. Périard explained how the UCPR’s paramedic resources continue to be pulled into other municipalities, and there is also a shortage of human resources, but these complications will not change the response.

Chief Administrative Officer Stéphane Parisien said the UCPR was part of a joint delegation with Ontario Minister of Health Sylvia Jones at the summer Association of Municipalities of Ontario conference where the issue of UCPR paramedics covering responses in neighbouring jurisdictions was addressed. Parisien is optimistic there will be a future meeting with those jurisdictions to discuss the situation.

New Official Plan

After months of preparation and waiting, the UCPR has a new Official Plan for land use planning. The draft plan had been approved by council on September 28, 2022, but the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing did not give its approval until July 7, 2023. Director of Planning and Forestry Louis Prévost said the new Official Plan includes update Ottawa River flood mapping but will require some amendments to include recent changes in provincial planning legislation.

The next regular meeting of UCPR council is on Wednesday, September 27 at 9 a.m. at the UCPR Administration Building on Court Street in L’Orignal.