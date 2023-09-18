The Vankleek Hill Christmas Porch Tour returns this year on Saturday, November 18, from 10 am to 4 pm. This year’s event will include five professionally-decorated porches, with outside vendors at each location.

As always, other popular venues in town, such as Arbor Gallery, the Vankleek Hill Museum and other locations will be open for business with themed offerings for the public.

The Porch Tour is organized by Erin Dawson, owner of Jade Garden Flowers & Gifts and by Rebecca Bradley, owner of Pink Bow Tie.

Ticket information will be available soon for the event, which includes a map to guide you on your self-guided tour of porches.

On the same day, The Review presents Tea & Christmas Treasures, an everything-Christmas extravaganza at three local church halls and possibly a fourth location. Anyone who has surplus Christmas decor items for sale, from trees to ornaments, wreaths to figurines, is welcome to book a space and set up shop for the day. At the same time, each church will host its own refreshments, tea, bake sale or fundraiser that day.

Tea and Christmas Treasures organizer Louise Sproule emphasizes that holiday items only should be part of this sale, as it is not a craft show.

“The example we like to give is that hand-made wreaths are great for this sale, but if you knit scarves and toques to sell, that would work better at the Christmas Craft Show, to take place at the Vankleek Hill Community Centre the last weekend in November. Tea and Christmas Treasures is for Christmas decor items, Christmas goodies (edibles) and everything Christmas (like placemats, handmade tablecloths, etc.” says Sproule.

For more information about the Porch Tour, contact Erin Dawson at Jade Garden.

To book and prepay for your vendor space at one of the church halls, call The Review at 1-877-678-3327 and speak with Alison. One space, which includes one table, costs $30 and must be prepaid, says Sproule.