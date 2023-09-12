Arthritis, rheumatism, IBS, Alzheimer‘s, gout: what do these have in common? Inflammation — which most of the time equals pain! Do you know that you can manage inflammation with food, natural products, and exercise?

Let’s start with food. Some foods are inflammatory, some are neutral and some are anti-inflammatory. Consuming the following anti-inflammatory foods can help you:

Turmeric (Curcuma) is the top food to fight off inflammation. Use freshly grated root or ground turmeric in your recipes;

Celery, green tea, black pepper, berries, oily fish, leafy greens, avocado, lemons, ginger, cherries, walnuts, broccoli, tomatoes, pineapples, dark chocolate, beans, basil seeds and olive oil are other foods you should add to your diet;

Here’s a recipe for an anti-inflammatory turmeric tea: simmer together 2 cups water, 3 teaspoons grated turmeric, 1 teaspoon honey, juice from ½ a lemon, and a pinch of black pepper for 10 minutes. Drink hot or cold.

Avoid these inflammatory foods: dairy products, wheat, rye, and barley, refined flours, red meat, processed corn, artificial chemicals and additives, and trans fats.

Many natural products are proven to help reduce inflammation. The top one is curcumine which is sold in capsules, powder, tincture, and tea. Combining it with piperine (pepper) enhances its bio-availability.

Omega-3 fatty acids, pine bark (Picnogenol), Boswellia, resveratrol, capsaicin (chilli pepper), and cat’s claw are also proven effective.

Before taking any supplements, consult a health practitioner.

Exercising regularly will also help you fight inflammation. Choose activities that are suitable for your condition.

Finally, laughter is the best medicine! You have surely heard that. Well, laughter releases stress, improves blood flow, lowers levels of inflammation and relieves pain. So don’t forget to laugh!

This article was written by Line Crête, Natural health counsellor at L’Amie de la Santé.