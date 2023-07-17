An early morning car chase ended with damage to buildings and the fronts of businesses in Vankleek Hill on Sunday, July 16.

At around 6:30 a.m., the chase resulted in damage to the side of Knox Presbyterian Church on Hamil Street, where a vehicle crashed into the side of the building. A basement window on the church was broken and there was damage to nearby buildings fronting High Street, which are home to Bedtek Computers, Art and Dream Studio, Nicko’s Resto-Bar, and Arks Harvest.

As of 6pm on Monday, July 17, the Ontario Provincial Police had still not made any details about the chase and damage available.

Damage to Nicko’s Resto-Bar and the Art and Dream/Bedtek Computers buildings on High Street. Photo: Louise Sproule This basement window of Knox Presbyterian Church facing Hamil Street was broken. Photo: Rev. J. Douglas