According to Québec’s forest fire protection agency, there is a small forest fire in Harrington, but it is being contained by firefighters.

The Société de protection des forêts contre de feu (SOPFEU), the fire began on June 6, and is about 0.2 hectares/0.5 acres. It is located west of Route 327 just south of Petit Lac MacDonald. SOPFEU lists the fire as being held under control by firefighting crews and the cause to be determined.

Meanwhile, the Québec provincial police are reminding people that since June 4, a ban has been in place on people being in forests in the Laurentides and Outaouais regions. The ban was issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry and will remain in effect until further notice.

Sûreté du Québec officers have the authority to enforce the ban and are mobilized in key areas to enforce the prohibitions in force and ensure the safety of the population.

To find out about the specific sectors covered by the bans and active forest fires in Québec, visit the SOPFEU website https://sopfeu.qc.ca/en/ , or contact Services Québec toll-free at 1-877-644-4545.