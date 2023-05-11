One police officer is dead and two remain in hospital following in incident in Bourget early in the morning of Thursday, May 11.

Shortly after 2 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers from the Russell County Detachment were called to a disturbance on Laval Street in Bourget following a report that someone had heard a gunshot. Three officers arrived at the scene and all three of them were shot by an individual in the home. The officers were taken to hospital in Ottawa and one of them later died due to the injuries. The other two officers are recovering. One individual has been taken into custody by the OPP in connection with the incident.

The OPP assures the public there is no risk to public safety. No other details involving the incident in Bourget are available at this time.