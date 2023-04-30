The Township of Champlain is currently seeking to hire a treasurer.

Under the supervision of the Chief Administrative Officer, the treasurer manages, directs, coordinates, administers and supervises all finance operations using accounting and financial computer systems in accordance with provincial legislation, generally accepted accounting principles and municipal regulations.

The treasurer is responsible for the financial integrity of the municipality and therefore a strong accounting and financial background is required in order to communicate and associate efficiently and effectively with accounting personnel. Also, this individual will be responsible for the proper application of the Public Service Accounting Board’s (PSAB) requirement for the recording and amortization of tangible capital assets as well as the duties prescribed in the Municipal Act.

Qualified candidates are invited to apply through Champlain Township’s online application form by 11:59 p.m. on May 14, 2023.

Current treasurer Kevin Tessier will be moving to the position of Chief Administrative Officer.