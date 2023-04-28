A rainy weekend and start to the next week are raising the flood risk along the Lower Ottawa River.

The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board and conservation authorities in Ontario say water levels are expected to rise again due to significant rainfall forecasted Saturday through Tuesday. Runoff from this rain event will bring additional water volumes to the Ottawa River at a time when levels are already near major flood thresholds.

Weather systems from the American Midwest and the Gulf of Mexico are expected to bring 30 to 60 milimetres of precipitation over much of the basin this weekend and early next week. Thunderstorms may produce additional precipitation locally. Runoff from this precipitation event will bring additional water volumes to the Ottawa River, at a time when levels have already exceeded or are near major flood thresholds in several locations.

Principal reservoirs are being managed to reduce river flows to downstream areas.

Rainfall runoff could affect multiple streets, lawns, and houses in low-lying areas.

However, water levels are currently expected to remain well below historical flood levels of 2019 on the main stem of the Ottawa River.

Locally, the areas vulnerable to flooding are in Clarence-Rockland, Alfred and Plantagenet, Champlain, Saint-Andre-d’Argenteuil, Point-Fortune, and Rigaud.

Water levels in the Rockland areaare expected to rise early next week by about 0.45 m above the current elevation, which is about 0.25 metres above the highest water level observed this year.

Water levels in the Hawkesbury areaare expected to rise by about 0.4 metres above the current elevation early next week, which is about 0.20 metres above the highest water level observed this year.

Peak river conditions remain dependent on snowmelt in the northern part of the basin and rainfall. There is uncertainty on the rainfall amounts and the areas that could be affected. It should be noted that water level forecasts do not account for wind and wave impacts.

Residents in flood-prone areas are encouraged to closely follow changing conditions and to take necessary measures. Residents are advised to stay away from watercourses where flows are high and where banks might be unstable. Parents are encouraged to explain dangers to children and provide appropriate supervision around all waterbodies.