The Hawkesbury Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a suspected double homicide in East Hawkesbury.

On April 19, 2023 at approximately 9:30 p.m., the Sûreté du Québec, which was investigating a serious assault in its jurisdiction, advised of a potential crime scene in Ontario. OPP officers attended a residence in Chute-à-Blondeau, where they located two people deceased.

While the investigation is in its early stages, the person arrested for an incident in Les Cèdres, Québec is believed to be connected to the deaths in East Hawkesbury.

The names of the deceased people are not being released at this time, in order to ensure family members can be notified.

This is a joint investigation between the Hawkesbury OPP Crime Unit and the Sûreté du Québec, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Centre of Forensic Sciences. Members of the OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit are assisting.

There is no risk to public safety. Please be advised that there will be a heavy police presence in the Chute-à-Blondeau area.

If anyone has information regarding the investigation, they are asked to call the Hawkesbury OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at Crimestoppers.ca.