Due to the road being partially covered with water from flooding, the Municipality of Grenville-sur-la-Rouge has closed chemin de la Rivière-Rouge. The entrance to the road at chemin Kilmar is closed.

According to the Government of Québec, based on a flood monitoring station located on Rivière Rouge, flooding along the lower reaches of the river is currently considered minor.

To look at Québec’s flood conditions map for local rivers and the entire province, go to https://vigilance.geo.msp.gouv.qc.ca/ .