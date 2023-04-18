UPDATED AT 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023

The high flood risk continues along the Lower Ottawa River and major flooding is now expected in some areas.

According to the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board, as of Wednesday, April 19, Water levels and flows on the main stem of the Ottawa River are increasing in all locations in response to the rapid melt of the snowpack in the basin. Between Lake Coulonge and the Montréal region, levels are expected to continue increasing today and tomorrow, stabilizing near the major flood level over the next few days. The major flood level is defined as the level at which one or several streets are beginning to flood, with several houses/buildings or neighbourhoods being affected. Water levels are currently expected to remain well below historical flood levels on the main stem of the Ottawa River.

Municipalities in high-risk areas on both sides of the river continue to prepare for flooding and request that residents prepare to protect themselves and their properties. Here is a summary of the situation in the most at-risk municipalities as of the evening of Tuesday, April 18, and what municipalities are advising citizens to do to prepare:

Champlain

In Champlain Township, flooding was increasing along the banks of the Ottawa River as of the afternoon of April 18. Water had surrounded the L’Orignal Marina building on two sides and there was considerable flooding at the head of Baie des Atocas near the boundary between Champlain and Alfred and Plantagenet. Water levels in the L’Orignal and Hawkesbury areas are expected to rise between 0.5 to 1.0 m above the current elevation over the next two to three days.

The Township of Champlain announced on April 19 it will be dropping bags and sand at various locations along the river in the township. Residents impacted by the flooding will be responsible for filling, carrying, and placing any sandbags they may need to protect their property. Those homeowners will receive a letter during the day indicating the drop-off locations of the sand and bags.

The Township of Champlain does not require volunteers to help with sandbagging for the moment. However, if the situation becomes critical and individuals would like to help with sandbagging for affected residents or the municipality, please call to give your contact information at 613-678-3003 ext. 242.

At the end of the flood season, the township will pick up and dispose of any sandbags that homeowners bring to the side of the municipal road allowance adjacent to their property.

All residents may be assured that should a major flood or any other emergency arise, the township will of course bring all possible resources to bear in an effort to assure the safety of all residents and visitors to the township.

Alfred and Plantagenet

Due to the likelihood of flooding in low-lying areas of the Township of Alfred and Plantagenet, the municipality has made sand and bags available at the municipal garage in Lefaivre, located at 1950 Hotel de ville Street. Bags are also available, but residents must use their own shovels. Residents are requested to limit themselves to 1000 bags. The sand and bags are available for residents wanting to protect their homes. Residents with homes along the Ottawa riverfront are reminded to secure all boats, docks, and any other objects that could be carried away by floodwaters.

Clarence-Rockland

In the City of Clarence Rockland, containers filled with sandbagging materials have been placed on Voisine, Pago and Wilson roads. The following items are included in the containers:

Bags

Sand

Shovels

A first aid kit

A tent for protection against elements

Relevant information

City staff will make regular rounds of these containers to ensure that there is no shortage of material. Residents in the affected areas are encouraged to take advantage of this equipment. No volunteers are

required at this time.

A video on the construction of a sandbag wall, courtesy of the Canadian Armed Forces, is available on the city City of Clarence-Rockland website, and on its Facebook page.

Useful information from the Ontario government on how to prepare for a flood is available at Floods | ontario.ca

For up to date and official information on the current conditions please visit:

https://ottawariver.ca/

https://www.nation.on.ca/

Saint-André-d’Argenteuil

The official State of Emergency remains in effect for Saint-André-d’Argenteuil due to flooding in low lying areas at around the confluence of Rivière du Nord and the Ottawa River. During the morning of April 19, the flow of the Ottawa River in the municipality was 6,300 cubic metres per second. However, the municipality is watching the situation because more precipitation is expected during the weekend.

The municipality is focusing flood response efforts in three areas. Roads in all high-risk flood areas are limited to local traffic Conditions in the La Baie sector are being monitored in case further measures are needed. On Tuesday, rue des Sables was closed and only local traffic is permitted for an undetermined period.

The Ministère des transports will likely close the bridge in the Terrasse Robillard sector. Residents will be notified as soon as possible whenever the decision is made.

On April 19, the municipality has requested residents of the Île-aux-chats sector to follow emergency measures in the area until April 26. Access to rue du Pont has been authorized for local traffic only.

Residents of all sectors are reminded to take the following actions:

• Remove or fix bulky objects on the ground so that they are not thrown or washed away by water (garbage, recovery or compost)

• Continue the creation of sandbag dikes

• Reduce your speed on the street

All citizens who wish to leave their homes are requested to voluntarily inform the municipality by contacting the fire department at 450-537-3527 ext. 2750.

Citizens can communicate with the municipality at any time at 450 537-3527 or at [email protected] or dial 9-1-1 in an emergency. For receive the latest updates, the public is invited to regularly consult stada.ca and the municipality’s Facebook page and subscribe to the automated call service (SAM)

The municipality of St-André-d’Argenteuil reminds residents that the sand and bags it has made available for them to use is for the protection of buildings only and requests the equipment be used efficiently.

Downstream and Lachute

According to the Government of Québec’s online flood risk map, flooding on the Ottawa River downstream of the Carillon hydroelectric Dam in the area between Pointe-Fortune and Hudson was at levels considered to be medium, as of the evening of Wednesday, April 19. The flooding situation on Rivière du Nord in the Lachute area was considered minor. As of Monday, April 17, the city of Lachute had made sand and bags available to residents of chemin Laurin along Rivière du Nord between chemin Dunany and Route 329 where several properties had already flooded. The Parc Barron area in the centre of Lachute is also flooded.

To view the Government of Québec’s online flood risk map, go to https://vigilance.geo.msp.gouv.qc.ca/ .

Recent flood photos by James Morgan

Flooding at the head of Baie des Atocas on the Ottawa River near L’Orignal on April 18. A city of Lachute sandbag depot on chemin Laurin. A flooded Rivière du Nord on chemin Dunany in Lachute on April 17 A flooded Rivière du Nord around homes on chemin Laurin in Lachute on April 17.