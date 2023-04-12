Chlorophyll is the pigment that gives plants their green colour and helps them absorb the energy from the sun (photosynthesis). It may have many benefits for the human body.

As a supplement, it is sold in form of chlorophyllin. It’s either sold in liquid or pill form or found in the following supplements: wheatgrass, chlorella and spirulina.

It is also found in these foods: herbs, leafy and green vegetables, algae and sea vegetables.

Chlorophyll is an antioxidant that may facilitate digestion which has been disturbed by candidiasis or fungus. It may reduce gas and may protect the liver.

Also called “green blood”, it has been said to stimulate the production of hemoglobin and red cells in anemia patients by oxygenating the blood. Oxygenation results in better blood circulation, lowering of blood pressure and enhanced heart function.

Used externally by applying it directly to wounds, chlorophyll may neutralize bacteria that prevent healing. It may facilitate tissue repair and might relieve itching and irritation.

Its oxygen content may boost the immune system and prevent the proliferation of bacteria.

The most widely-known benefit of chlorophyll is said to be its probably ability to neutralize body odours by killing bacteria and fungus causing them.

Precautions: Consult a health professional before using chlorophyll as a supplement.

When you take it in liquid form, drink a glass of water afterward, so your tongue doesn’t stay green.

This article was written by Line Crête, Natural health counsellor at L’Amie de la Santé.